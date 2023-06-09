Punk rock singer Mike Ness of Social Distortion diagnosed with stage one cancer

Mike Ness, the frontman of the Orange County punk rock band Social Distortion said on social media he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram post to his fans Wednesday, Ness said he was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer.

"We think that life is going to go according to our plan, but it has a way of saying, 'I don't think so!'" he wrote on his Instagram.

Ness said he was recording music in the studio a day before his surgery and that the band had new tracks.

"The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process," he added. "And in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need."

Ness said he expects to fully recover, but Social Distortion will have to cancel a planned summer tour and postpone an album release.

Ness thanked his friends, fans, and family for their support.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtMdBSAAIfd/?igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg%3D%3D