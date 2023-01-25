New "Sing Us Home" music festival coming to Manayunk in May

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new music festival is coming to Manayunk. Dave Hause, a Philadelphia-bred singer/songwriter, is launching the inaugural "Sing Us Home" festival this May on Venice Island.

The festival will be headlined by Drive-By Truckers and Dave Hause and the Mermaid.

Kathleen Edwards, Craig Finn and Hause's brother, Tim Hause, will also be performing. Tim Hause put out his debut solo album, "TIM," this year.

The festival will be on May 5 and May 6 at Venice Island in Manayunk.

It's an independent festival, meaning tickets won't be sold via Ticketmaster.

"It's a two-day music event in Manayunk, a neighborhood just a few minutes away from where Tim and I grew up in Roxborough," Hause said in an Instagram announcement.

On the festival's website, Hause wrote, "Sing Us Home is about everything we've done along the way, and all we have to look forward to. After playing countless festivals all over the world, we are making our own. We are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working class wit, California vibes, acoustic music, punk rock, the Mummers, craft beer, tattoos, art, storytelling and good old fashioned fun to present a rock and roll weekend that WE would want to attend."

Dave Hause will be releasing his sixth studio album, "Drive It Like It's Stolen" via Blood Harmony Records and Soundly Music. The album's release date is April 28.

Hause said his band has no immediate plans to tour his newest album.

Tickets for the "Sing Us Home" festival go on sale on Friday.