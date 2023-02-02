Dave Hause talks "Sing Us Home" festival coming to Manayunk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The "Sing Us Home" music festival is happening later this year on Venice Island in Manayunk, and CBS Philadelphia got a sneak peek.
Dave Hause joined CBS Philadelphia on air to talk about the festival's origins.
"We really just want to make our own thing in the city we grew up in," Hause said. "There's so many festivals, so many of them get things right, so many of them, we sort of walk away from planning them and wish it were a little different."
Hause grew up in Roxborough. He learned to sing and got into performing music, appearing at the Pilgrim Church on Terrace and Dawson Streets.
Below is the full lineup for the festival:
- Drive-By Truckers
- Dave Hause & the Mermaid
- Kathleen Edwards
- Craig Finn from The Hold Steady
- Lydia Loveless
- Catbite
- Tim Hause
- Ocean Ave Stompers
- The Tisburys
- Crossed Keys
- Circle of Syn
Tickets for the "Sing Us Home" festival went on sale last month.
