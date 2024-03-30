Watch CBS News
Where to watch the Star Wars Day movie marathon in the Philadelphia area

By Phoenix Berman

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Calling all Jedis and Siths. The force is awakening in the Philadelphia area for Star Wars Day, so get ready to transported to a galaxy far, far away with a movie marathon of the entire epic saga. 

Where to watch the Star Wars Day movie marathon

The Regal UA King of Prussia will be hosting its "Star Wars The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon" including all nine episodic films in chronological order:

  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The celebration also occurs during the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Where to buy tickets for the Star Wars Day marathon

The event begins at 8 p.m. on May 3 and runs for over 20 hours. General admission is listed at $45 per person. 

You can purchase tickets on Regal's website or Fandango while supplies last. 

First published on March 30, 2024 / 11:12 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

