Where to watch the Star Wars Day movie marathon in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Calling all Jedis and Siths. The force is awakening in the Philadelphia area for Star Wars Day, so get ready to transported to a galaxy far, far away with a movie marathon of the entire epic saga.

Where to watch the Star Wars Day movie marathon

The Regal UA King of Prussia will be hosting its "Star Wars The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon" including all nine episodic films in chronological order:



Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



The celebration also occurs during the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Where to buy tickets for the Star Wars Day marathon

The event begins at 8 p.m. on May 3 and runs for over 20 hours. General admission is listed at $45 per person.

You can purchase tickets on Regal's website or Fandango while supplies last.