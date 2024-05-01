Warm and sunny start to May, tracking weekend rain that could impact Philadelphia's Broad Street Run

Fantastic May 1 weather around Philadelphia as skies clear for a sunny 80-degree day

Fantastic May 1 weather around Philadelphia as skies clear for a sunny 80-degree day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Though we're still weeks away from the official start of summer, the first day of May will be another teaser of what's to come.

High temperatures stay well above average Thursday as we climb to 80 degrees with an amazing, sunny afternoon on tap.

Overnight showers made the early morning air feel saturated, but a west wind throughout the day will help keep the humidity down.

Temps reach the low 70s by 10 a.m., and once an early band of clouds moves out, expect sunny and clear skies.

Some showers and murky skies will linger a littler into the morning along the Jersey Shore, but the region also clears out by midday.

Thursday is warm once again with highs near 86, but be on the lookout for some patchy fog early in the morning.

Friday cools back down with highs near 70 degrees and much cloudier skies.

Allergy outlook

But with the beautiful, warm weather comes another rough day for allergy sufferers. Tree and grass pollen are at "extreme" levels today, while mold pollen is considered "very high." Even weed pollen is elevated at "high" levels this Wednesday.

Broad Street Run forecast

Unfortunately the picture-perfect weather doesn't stick around for the weekend. A front moving in slowly from the west is set to reach the region Saturday.

The first day of the weekend is cool and cloudy thanks to an east wind.

Right now the European weather model has rain creeping into the Delaware Valley until Sunday afternoon, which would be good news for Broad Street runners hitting the pavement early in the morning.

There's a good chance showers will be around during the day, but it'll definitely be cloudy and cooler for the run.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 80, sun returns

Thursday: High of 86, low of 57, another hot day

Friday: High of 71, low of 58, much cooler

Saturday: High of 64, low of 50, chilly and cloudy

Sunday: High of 63, low of 52, clouds and showers

Monday: High of 76, low of 56, some sun and a shower possible

Tuesday: High of 79, low of 57, partly sunny