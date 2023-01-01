The year in review: Top news stories of 2022 month-by-month

Top headlines of 2022 month-by-month Top headlines of 2022 month-by-month 02:56

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.

M74 shines at its brightest in this combined optical/mid-infrared image, featuring data from both the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. NASA/ESA

January

The James Webb Space Telescope entered orbit. The telescope has since yielded a series of stunning images of deep space.

A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Vadim Ghirda / AP

February



Russia invaded Ukraine, igniting a bloody conflict now in its tenth month.

March



Researchers discovered the wreck of Endurance, the ship from Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated trans-Antarctic expedition that got underway in 1914.

April

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Flowers, candles and signs are left at a memorial for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, three days after a gunman killed nineteen children and two teachers, in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022. Reuters/Marco Bello

May



A gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

An abortion-rights demonstrator dressed as a Handmaid from Margaret Atwood's "A Handmaid's Tale" stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

June



The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively criminalizing abortion in much of the nation.

July

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, just two days before that country's parliamentary elections.

Some of the classified documents found at Trump's residence in Florida. Department of Justice

August



The FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, and found classified materials, including documents labeled "top secret."

September



Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland, at the age of 96. Her son Charles succeeded her as king.

October



Elon Musk took control of Twitter, bringing to the social media giant a brash leadership style – along with thousands of layoffs.

November

A projected "red wave" fizzled, as Republicans won a slim majority in the House, and Democrats held control of the United States Senate.

December

A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students; and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home after a prisoner swap with Russia. She said she'll return to the court this season.



