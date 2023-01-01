Watch CBS News
Sunday Morning

The year in review: Top news stories of 2022 month-by-month

By Jane Pauley, David Morgan

/ CBS News

Top headlines of 2022 month-by-month
Top headlines of 2022 month-by-month 02:56

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.

hypatia-h-07ba4264a700c88e26a5d24537ca7a0e-h-2c04edca5d38222b0399915b91b37b29-1.jpg
M74 shines at its brightest in this combined optical/mid-infrared image, featuring data from both the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.  NASA/ESA

January

The James Webb Space Telescope entered orbit. The telescope has since yielded a series of stunning images of deep space.  

APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions
A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Vadim Ghirda / AP

February

Russia invaded Ukraine, igniting a bloody conflict now in its tenth month. 

March

Researchers discovered the wreck of Endurance, the ship from Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated trans-Antarctic expedition that got underway in 1914.

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship found 01:28

April

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.  

Flowers, candles and signs are left at a memorial for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, three days after a gunman killed nineteen children and two teachers, in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022.
Flowers, candles and signs are left at a memorial for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, three days after a gunman killed nineteen children and two teachers, in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022. Reuters/Marco Bello

May

A gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.  

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Abortion-Rights Ruling
An abortion-rights demonstrator dressed as a Handmaid from Margaret Atwood's "A Handmaid's Tale" stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022.  Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

June

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively criminalizing abortion in much of the nation.

Abortion after Roe v. Wade: A further divided America 05:25

July

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, just two days before that country's parliamentary elections.  

top-secret-docs-mar-a-lago.jpg
Some of the classified documents found at Trump's residence in Florida.  Department of Justice

August

The FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, and found classified materials, including documents labeled "top secret."

Queen Elizabeth II through the years
Queen Elizabeth II through the years 76 photos

September

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland, at the age of 96. Her son Charles succeeded her as king.  

cbsn-fusion-twitter-employees-brace-for-layoff-days-after-elon-musks-takeover-thumbnail-1437452-640x360.jpg
CBS News

October

Elon Musk took control of Twitter, bringing to the social media giant a brash leadership style – along with thousands of layoffs.  

November

A projected "red wave" fizzled, as Republicans won a slim majority in the House, and Democrats held control of the United States Senate.  

Why the predicted "red wave" fizzled 06:06

December

A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students; and WNBA star Brittney Griner returned home after a prisoner swap with Russia. She said she'll return to the court this season.

     
Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Chad Cardin.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.