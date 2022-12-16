Brittney Griner breaks silence after being released from prison in Russia

Brittney Griner returns to basketball court as U.S. works to secure Paul Whelan's release

Brittney Griner has posted on Instagram for the first time since her release from detainment in Russia. The WNBA star, who returned to the U.S. last week after a prisoner swap with Russia, was detained in the country for 10 months.

On Friday, Griner shared a long Instagram post about her return to the U.S.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," she wrote. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner, a center for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was in Russia to play in the country's basketball league during the WNBA offseason. She was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner said she didn't mean to bring the cartridges with her when she traveled to the country, but was sentenced to nine years in prison.

She was released last week in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intense high-level negotiations between the Washington and the Moscow to secure her freedom.