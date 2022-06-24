U.S. The end of Roe v. Wade: America reacts





Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP In a decision that will affect the lives of millions of women, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to an abortion. The ruling was expected to trigger strict limits or bans on the procedure in half of U.S. states, in some places immediately. Here's how America reacted to the news. In this photo, protesters on both sides of the issue face off outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. after the decision came down.

End of an era Paul Beaty / AP Emma, 19, an abortion-rights supporter, cries while executive director of Right to Life Amy Gehrke speaks during a rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Friday, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty Images Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The case overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade decision. "We're just rejoicing in the wonderful news," she said.

Effigies STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Protesters placed cardboard cutouts in the likeness of the conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices along a security fence outside the court building in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022, ahead of the decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito, in his majority opinion, wrote: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start."

Protesting overseas Getty Images Activist and writer Laurie Penny addresses a crowd during a protest the U.S. Embassy in London. "So much for the land of the free," she tweeted.

Gagged Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. Here, a protester wears tape across their mouth with the words, "2nd class citizen."

Protest in Los Angeles David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images Rise4AbortionLA members protest the Roe v. Wade decision at a protest outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, June 24, 2022. Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation aimed at protecting women, doctors and others who assist with abortions from civil lawsuits from other states.

"Extinct" Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images An abortion-rights demonstrator wears a mask outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, 2022. The court was deeply divided on the issue of abortion. In their dissent, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan wrote of Roe: "Respecting a woman as an autonomous being, and granting her full equality, meant giving her substantial choice over this most personal and most consequential of all life decisions."

"This is not over" Getty Images In a speech Friday, hours after the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling, President Biden declared it a "very solemn moment." "This decision must not be the final word," he said, urging Americans to vote for legislators who will protect abortion rights. "This is not over," he vowed.

Signs on the ground Getty Images A woman rests next to anti-abortion posters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after it announced its ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. Anti-abortion activists considered the decision a victory that many had been fighting for for years.

Maxine Waters Getty Images Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, speaks to abortion-rights activists after the announcement of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, overturning Roe. She appeared in front of the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

In tears STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images An abortion-rights activist cries outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., following the ruling. The court ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that overturned half a century of precedent.

"Aid and abet" Getty Images An activist holds a sign as thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the day of the decision.

"Don't tread on me" STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images An abortion opponent holds a sign borrowing from an American Revolutionary War-era slogan, but adding the image of a fetus. Activists on both sides gathered outside the Supreme Court after the decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, on June 24, 2022.

Sobbing Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images An abortion-rights demonstrator sobs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, 2022. A deeply divided Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, a historic ruling likely to render the procedure largely illegal in half the country.

RIP Roe OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. The conservative-dominated court overturned the 1973 ruling that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion, leaving it up to individual states to either permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

Elizabeth Warren JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses the public during a rally to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. She appeared at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on June 24, 2022.

A long fight BRANDON BELL / Getty Images Anti-abortion activists celebrate in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

Overwhelmed JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images A woman becomes emotional during a rally to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on June 24, 2022.

"My rapist's baby" Jae C. Hong / AP A woman holds up a sign to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion at a protest outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Court's conservative majority overturned constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

Pink coats Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and end the federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, 2022.

A face in the crowd Getty Images An abortion-rights activist reacts after the announcement of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators for and against abortion rights gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022.

New York protest Getty Images People gather at New York City's Washington Square Park to protest against the the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, on June 24, 2022. The ruling against abortion rights came the day after the Supreme Court issued a decision expanding gun rights, throwing out New York's concealed carry regulations.

Crying out loud Paul Beaty / AP An abortion rights supporter yells at speakers during a "Right to Life" rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Friday, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court issued its decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Kamala Harris KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, in Plainfield, Illinois, on June 24, 2022. "This is a health-care crisis," she said.

Sheila Jackson Lee / Getty Images Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, speaks to abortion-rights activists after the announcement of the Supreme Court's ruling. The decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization rejected constitutional protections for abortion rights, leaving states free to restrict or ban the procedure,

Florida CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Anti-abortion activist Madelyn Ocasio poses with a placard outside of her house after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. She is in Miami, Florida.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks to abortion-rights activists outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. The Court's decision in Dobbs v, Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion.

Fighting back tears / Getty Images Abortion-rights activist Ali Stovall is comforted in front of the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion.

Pointing fingers Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP An abortion-rights protester and an anti-abortion protester face off following the Supreme Court's decision. The justices' ruling upheld a Mississippi law, enacted by the GOP-led legislature in 2018, that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Pro-life feminist" STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images An anti-abortion activist holds a sign outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. Members of the "New Wave Feminists" group describe themselves as a "pro-life feminist" organization.

On the move Jacquelyn Martin / AP People march past the U.S. Capitol to join protesters at the Supreme Court following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, 2022.

A sign in Chicago Paul Beaty / AP An abortion-rights supporter holds a sign as speakers address the audience during an anti-abortion rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Friday, June 24, 2022. "Fash" is used as slang for "fascist."

"Aborto libre" Jacquelyn Martin / AP A woman holds up a bandana saying "aborto libre" as people protest following the Supreme Court's decision.

Atlanta convention Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images A case with different sizes of plastic fetuses is seen at the National Right To Life Convention on June 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention gathered as the Supreme Court issued its historic ruling.

"Blood on your hands" Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP Abortion-rights protesters regroup following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This sign accuses the Court of having "blood on your hands," presumably from women who will die after botched, illegal abortions.

"A lie" Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP Abortion-rights protesters gather following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, 2022. This sign reads, "Pro life is a lie. They don't care when people die."

Wiping away tears Jae C. Hong / AP Abortion-rights advocate Eleanor Wells, 34, wipes her tears during a protest in Los Angeles on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court ruling ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

Mother and child CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith, 2, with a placard saying "Abortion is health care." Members of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC demonstrated in Miami on June 24, 2022.