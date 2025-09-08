Internet misidentifies woman in Philadelphia Phillies hoodie who took ball from dad, son in viral moment

Philadelphia Phillies fan on viral incident vs. Marlins: "I just decided to make it end"

Ever since the clip hit the internet, people have been trying to identify the woman in the Phillies hoodie.

People have come to count on internet detectives to expose people in situations like this, but so far, the social media sleuths are getting it wrong.

CBS News Philadelphia is still working to figure out who the woman is, and we want to hear her side of the story. We reached out to CBS Miami, but they haven't had any luck tracking her down. We also contacted the Marlins and the Phillies to see if they know who she is, and haven't heard back yet.

Andrew Feltwell is the man she approached before he surrendered her the ball.

Feltwell told CBS News: "She just kept yelling and yelling and yelling and you know, I would've loved to turn my back or pushed her away or something like that but, you know, there's a lot of eyes on me, so I just decided to make it end and give her the ball and be happy that she goes away and get it over with."

The speculation over the woman's identity got so bad that over the weekend, a New Jersey school district released a statement to set the record straight.

Hammonton Public Schools said in part: "The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not and has never been an employee of Hammonton Public Schools."

The statement ended with: "Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball barehanded in the first place."

There are at least two other posts on social media saying they're not the woman from the viral clip.

One said: "OK everyone…I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)…and I'm a Red Sox fan."

Another Facebook post said: "Somehow I got named as the Ball grabber in one of the many posts from the Phillies Marlins game last night So i had to put my profile pic visible so people could see I'm NOT the awful Karen that did that."

Rumors about who she is, where she works, and where she lives continue to swirl on the internet, none of which have been verified as of now.

Meanwhile, the family says they're grateful for all the support and the Phillies took care of them when they got wind of what happened. The Feltwells got to meet Harrison Bader, who signed a bat for them.