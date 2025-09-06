Young boy gifted Miami Marlins goodie bag, Philadelphia Phillies signed bat after dispute over home run ball

Heated argument over Home run Marlins ball at Loan Depot Park ends with a happy surprise

A home run during a Miami Marlins baseball game at Loan Depot Park turned sour – then sweet – for a young boy after an argument between two fans broke out. The exchange was all caught on camera.

Video shows the moment a man in a red Philadelphia Phillies shirt and a woman wearing a white jersey both run over to grab the home run ball in the bleachers.

The man gets the ball and then walks over to his son to hand it to him.

Moments later, the woman walks up to the father and son to confront them, and a heated confrontation breaks out.

In the video, the father's facial expression looks shocked, as well as the people sitting next to him, but he hands over the ball to the woman.

There is some happy news for that young boy, though.

After learning of the incident, the Marlins confirmed they gifted him a goodie bag and a baseball to keep. And bonus, the Phillies' Harrison Bader met the boy and gave him a signed bat.