Phillies' Harrison Bader meets with young fan after viral dispute over home run ball at Marlins' stadium

The Philadelphia Phillies worked to make things right with a young fan at the center of a viral incident concerning a home run ball hit at the Miami Marlins' stadium Friday night.

Videos from the broadcast and on social media showed an apparent dispute over a ball that center fielder Harrison Bader hit into the stands in the fourth inning of the 9-3 Phillies win at loanDepot Park.

A video from the broadcast shows a male adult running over to where the ball landed and picking it up, as a woman in the row behind that area was leaning down and reaching for the ball. The woman then grabs at the man as he walks back to his seat. He then hands the ball to a child before the woman runs over and confronts the man. The man then gives the ball back.

It isn't clear from videos circulating on social media who initially secured the ball when it landed.

Social media was ablaze with criticism of the woman. Both fans in the apparent dispute were wearing Phillies gear.

Later in the game, a member of the Marlins' staff was seen giving the boy a prize pack, and he ended up going home with a signed bat from Bader, who met with him outside of the Phillies' clubhouse after the game.

The bizarre scene quickly went viral on social media and comes just days after another viral memorabilia-snatching moment in which a man took tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a young fan at the U.S. Open and was widely criticized for the act.

He apologized on social media on Monday and said he has returned it.