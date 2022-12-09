Watch CBS News
The Linc gets ready for 2022 Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

End zones repainted at the Linc for 2022 Army-Navy game
End zones repainted at the Linc for 2022 Army-Navy game 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lincoln Financial Field is ready for Saturday's big Army-Navy game. The end zones were repainted and Chopper 3 was over the scene. You can watch the video in the player above.

And Friday morning, there was even a military plane flyover. It was a practice run for Saturday's main event.

Before the game, some friendly competition is happening Friday: it's called the Patriot Games.

These two teams from the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy will be competing in five events.

The "Rocky Relay" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art was the first competition of the day.

From pushups to jumping rope, the relay tested their strength and stamina. It wrapped up with a battle up the iconic Rocky Steps.

You can watch the Army-Navy game at 3 p.m. Saturday on CBS3.

