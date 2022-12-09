"Patriot Games" held before 2022 Army Navy game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The tradition continues this weekend in Philadelphia: the 123rd Army-Navy football game is this Saturday.

But before the rivalry on the football field, there is some friendly competition happening Friday: it's called the Patriot Games.

These two teams from the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy will be competing in five events.

The "Rocky Relay" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art was the first competition of the day.

From pushups to jumping rope, the relay tested their strength and stamina. It wrapped up with a battle up the iconic Rocky Steps.

Both the Navy and Army teams say this is all just a friendly competition and they're honored to share a passion for serving our country.

"We're all doing it for a bigger purpose," said Army cadet Kaitlyn Johnson. "To serve the country, and I just find that very humbling."

The Philadelphia Museum of Art was just their first stop for the day. The teams will head to the Independence Visitor's Center for their next competition.

And whichever team gets the most points will win bragging rights and a trophy which will be presented at the Army-Navy game.

Other Army-Navy "Patriot Games" on Friday

Here are the other "Patriot Games" taking place ahead of the game on Friday:

A Leadership Reaction Course at the Independence Visitor Center beginning at 10 a.m.

A pep rally and pull-up challenge at Liberty Place beginning at 12 p.m.

A tug-of-war on Battleship New Jersey beginning at 1:30 p.m.