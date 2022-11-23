Family gatherings like Thanksgiving can positively impact psyche

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Thanksgiving is the first major holiday since the emergency of the pandemic was lifted, and getting back together with family can have a positive impact on your psyche.

"I came down here, I get a lot of the sides, the antipasti, stuff like that," Chirs Phanos said. "You got to get the stuff down here on 9th Street. It's the best to get it fresh."

Nothing but the best from the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Stores were full of people picking up last-minute menu items for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We picked up some pastries," Sal Guttadauria said. "My wife is picking up some cheese, prosciutto. All the good stuff they don't have in Texas."

But beyond the menu, people say post-COVID-19, they're really looking forward to once again spending time with family.

"Just trying to spread the love," John Champagne said.

"Family moments, connections, Friendsgiving -- all these things allow people to have moments where they can put a pause on it and have a healthy escape from some of the negativity," Dr. George James, a therapist specializing in relationships, said.

James says the holidays can serve as a perfect escape from life's ills.

"I think a lot of people have been wanting to get back to their routine or their family connections or traditions that they might have had to stop or slow down," James said.

And as you prepare to spend time with your friends and family, James says the most important thing is for you to be intentional with your time.

"You have to be intentional to rest, to be," James said. "You have to be mindful to just be in the presence of friends and loved ones."

In South Philly, people CBS3 spoke with agreed -- saying the pandemic served as a reminder to always be present with family.

"Being with family is a great thing," Champagne said. "Those who you're close to. Enjoying one another because you don't know how long you're going to be here."