Blustery Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as colder air moves through region. Here's the weather forecast.

Thanksgiving in the Philadelphia region will be partly cloudy and blustery as winds will gust up to 35 mph. Be careful if you're deep frying or cooking turkey on the grill.

It won't be great for the parade, as winds could cause some issues outside of it just being cold.

What's NEXT?

Much colder air will rush into the region through Thanksgiving and continue Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures on Thanksgiving morning will be in the mid-to-upper 30s, but with gusty winds of around 30-35 mph, the feels-like temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s to kick off the holiday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds. Wind chills early will be in the low 20s, so layer, layer, layer if you're headed to the Eagles game or out for some Black Friday shopping. Because so many of you will be outside, the NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to the cold and wind.

The chilly weather will last into the final weekend of November, but the winds will calm quite a bit.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday will bring our next chance for a few rain showers along with more normal temperatures in the low 50s. We will need to watch the early morning hours, though, as there could be a few snowflakes early on if the storm system arrives a bit earlier. No accumulations expected, just a sign that things are changing.

Looking ahead to next week, some models are hinting at the first potential snowmaker of the season on Tuesday. Not all models agree, but something to keep a very close eye on, for sure!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Colder, windy. High 46, Low 38.

Friday/Black Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 43, Low 31.

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 43, Low 29.

Sunday: Showers. High 52, Low 31.

Monday: Mainly dry. High 47, Low 40.

Tuesday: Rain and snow. High of 45, Low of 34.

Wednesday: Few showers. High 46, Low 32.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast