Road closures, route for 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving parade, which is the oldest in American history. The first parade was held in 1920.

The parade is free and open to the public and will feature performances and activities for the entire family.

Here's what you need to know about the parade and more.

When does the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade begin?

The Thanksgiving parade, which will be broadcast on ABC, will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

What is the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The parade will begin in Center City and then make its way to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and will head east on JFK to 16th Street. It will then march northbound on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade then heads westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (only inner lanes) to Eakins Oval. The parade will then go around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive, where it will disperse at Kelly Drive and the Spring Garden Extension.

2025 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Road closures for the 2025 Thanksgiving parade started Monday, but they'll ramp up Wednesday.

Here's what to know.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals

4 p.m. – Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 21st Street to 20th Street, closed for site build until the conclusion of the parade

6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until the end of the parade on Thursday

7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade

8 p.m. – Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

12 a.m. – JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the parade's end

2 a.m. – 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of parade

5 a.m. – 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade

6 a.m. – 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the parade's end

6 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the parade is over

7 a.m. – Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the parade ends.

7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

The city says that the roads will reopen as they are serviced and cleaned. All Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. Philadelphians should expect traffic delays during the parade.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade parking restrictions

Parking restrictions for the parade will begin Wednesday at these locations:

JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

Paschall Avenue from 62nd Street to 63rd Street (both sides)

SEPTA schedule for Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

SEPTA will be using its Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. Bus detours and other updates will be posted on SEPTA's System Status page.

SEPTA riders can also follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on X for updates.

Here are the bus detours for Thanksgiving: 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 and L1 OWL will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 2 a.m. on Thursday through about 5 p.m.

Prohibited items at Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Here are the items that are prohibited at the 2025 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade: