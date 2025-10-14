Video shows Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia vandalized by multiple suspects

Termini Brothers in South Philadelphia was vandalized earlier this week, the bakery announced on Instagram Tuesday.

A security video shows several people at its location on South 8th Street early Monday morning outside the bakery, including one who climbed a fence and spray-painted the wall of the Philly staple. Two other people in the video were seen spray-painting the parking lot.

"To see our private property defaced is a punch to the gut," the bakery wrote in a post on Instagram. "We've experienced this before, but we won't lie — it hurts every time. We'll clean up this mess and continue doing what we do best, but come on, Philly — you can do better."

A van parked outside the bakery was also spray-painted in the incident.

Philadelphia police are investigating the vandalism. It comes days after the death of 86-year-old Vincent Termini Sr., the second-generation baker who was the heart of this cherished Philadelphia institution for decades.

"It was particularly hard because my father just passed away, and my father was so passionate about making sure the business always looked presentable," Joseph Termini said. "You know he wanted it to be a beacon of South Philly, so we just had services on Saturday and this was kind of our first day to get our stuff together."

Joseph Termini and Vincent Termini Jr., the co-owners of the bakery, said the outpouring from the community since they shared the video on social media has been overwhelming.

"People were very angry," Vincent Termini Jr. said. "A lot of people reposting it, sending it, sharing it. It's very heartwarming to know that our neighbors near and far are very compassionate."

Termini's customers were sad to learn what happened at the bakery.

"Why do people do this? Termini's has been in the neighborhood for so long, a vital part of the neighborhood," Maryellen Carroll said. "So why would anybody do that?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.