Vincent Termini Sr., second-generation owner of iconic Philadelphia bakery, has died, family says

Vincent Termini Sr., the second-generation owner of Termini Brothers Bakery in Philadelphia, has died, his family announced on the business' Facebook page Sunday.

Termini was "a man whose warmth filled every room he entered," the post says. "His quiet acts of kindness touched more lives than he ever realized, and his selflessness was simply who he was, never something he needed to announce."

"Devoted to his family and to the bakery that carried his name, he took tremendous pride in the reputation, success and longevity of the business — a legacy built on the values of hard work, commitment to tradition and love," the post says in part. "He cherished the loyalty of his customers and treated everyone who walked through the door as part of the Termini family. Greeting his diehard Christmas Eve visitors at the front door of our flagship location was one of his most treasured roles, one that he waited all year long to enjoy."

Hundreds of customers shared memories of Termini and visits to the beloved South Philadelphia bakery in the comments on Facebook and Instagram.

It is with profound sadness that the Termini family shares the passing of Vincent Termini, Sr., Second generation owner... Posted by Termini Bros Bakery on Sunday, October 5, 2025

Termini was born in 1938 to Giuseppe and Mariangela Termini, the same year the bakery's current flagship store was built, according to its website. By 1963, he was a full-time baker learning to run the business with his father.

The Italian bakery was founded in 1921 by brothers Giuseppe and Gaetano Termini, who immigrated from Sicily. In addition to the flagship shop at 1523 South 8th Street, Termini Brothers has locations in Packer Park Shopping Center, Reading Terminal Market, the Comcast Center, and Live Casino & Hotel.

Termini Brothers Bakery via Facebook