Temple University student and 2 others accused of impersonating ICE agents on campus

A Temple University student was suspended after reportedly impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Unit (ICE) agent on campus over the weekend.

Temple Police said in total, three people are accused of imitating ICE agents on the school's North Philadelphia campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. The school said two of the individuals were seen wearing shirts that said "Police" and "ICE" in white lettering while disrupting a business on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue while a third person recorded video.

Police said at one point Saturday night, the three people tried to enter the Johnson and Hardwick Residence Halls but weren't able to get inside.

Using cameras in the area, investigators located the vehicle driven by the three individuals around Temple's campus. When Temple police stopped the group, a student at the university was arrested and placed on an interim suspension.

As stated in Temple's Student Code of Conduct, the school said "any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action... including expulsion."

Temple Police did not say if the two other individuals involved were students at the university. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out for more information and to confirm if they're facing any charges.

The Philadelphia Police Department is now leading the investigation with help from the TUPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple Police at Investigations@temple.edu or call 215-204-1234.

The impersonation report comes in the wake of President Trump's immigration crackdown and promise to carry out mass deportations in his first weeks in office. In a statement released Jan. 31, Temple President John Fry said the school hasn't received "any reports of federal Immigration and Enforcement Unit (ICE) agents being on campus."

"All law enforcement actions on campus, however, would need to comply with typical processes, including a warrant or court order when appropriate," he said.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked that order.