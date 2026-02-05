Temple University Jazz Band releases first international album after national championship win

The Temple University Jazz Band is releasing its first internationally-recorded album Friday, "Live from Japan: Volume One."

Terell Stafford, the project band director, said it captures the group's shared values as much as its sound.

The album was recorded during the band's tour of Japan last spring, with the final performance taking place in a small jazz club in Tokyo.

"They just put it all on the table," Stafford said. "So it's our first international CD."

The release comes just days after the Temple Jazz Band was awarded first place at the National Collegiate Jazz Championship in New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center in January. The competition features top collegiate jazz ensembles from across the country, curated by legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

While the recognition brought national attention, Stafford said accolades have never been the primary focus of his 30 years of teaching at Temple.

"Honesty's a big thing — to play with honesty," Stafford said. "There's no ego. There's nothing to prove."

Students said that philosophy is what defines the band.

Anthony Aldissi, the band's pianist, said the group's closeness shapes how they play together onstage.

"I always have such a great time playing," Aldissi said. "But the fact that we are friends ... just makes it more special."

Aldissi said Stafford's approach encourages musicians to listen closely to one another and trust the moment.

"He tells us all the time to play with honesty," Aldissi said. "That's always been at the forefront of our sound."

Vocalist Jacquee Paul said that mindset allows performances to feel connected to the music and each other — whether in rehearsal, on stage or in recording sessions.

"Just playing with our heart," Paul said. "Doing the music justice by making it ours."

Paul added that Stafford's attention to detail has shaped the band.

"Everything he teaches us is really inspiring," she said. "That comes through in how we play together."

The same sense of trust carried the band through two days of competition at the National Collegiate Jazz Championship, where they advanced to the finals at Jazz at Lincoln Center before earning first place.

Stafford said the experience mattered less for the trophy than for what it required of the students.

"I don't like competitions," he said. "But the opportunity for the students was invaluable."

As the band celebrates both the album release and its recent win, Stafford said the moments that resonate most are not tied to recognition.

"If nothing else," he said, "it was about fellowship — and that's important."

The album will be available for streaming on all platforms Friday, and CDs can be purchased via Bandcamp.