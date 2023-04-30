2 Temple international exchange students killed in upstate New York crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Temple University international exchange students were killed in a car crash in upstate New York Saturday, university officials said.

The students were identified as Francesca Ward and Olivia Moore. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Other students involved in the accident were treated at Clifton Springs Hospital in New York and discharged.

The university is asking the Temple community to keep the students' families and loved ones in your thoughts after the tragic accident.

"We have spoken with the families of the students involved in the accident and our faculty, staff, and students," the university said in a statement. "Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time. As we process this tragic loss, support is being offered to everyone in need."

It's unclear what led to the accident.