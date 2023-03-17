Watch CBS News
Temple faculty plan no-confidence vote in President Wingard

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's faculty union is meeting Friday on whether to hold a no-confidence vote for President Jason Wingard.

Some members of the Temple University Association of University Professionals are unhappy with how Wingard has handled a month-long strike by graduate students, cuts in faculty and staff, and crime and safety on campus.

A no-confidence note is mostly symbolic.

CBS3 Staff
First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:48 AM

