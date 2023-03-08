Watch CBS News
Temple continues talks with striking graduate student workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Temple University continues talks with graduate student employees on strike. On Tuesday, the university reinstated healthcare subsidies to members who are striking, citing good faith efforts toward an agreement.

Those students have been on the picket line since Jan. 31. 

The student workers are fighting for better pay, health care and working conditions.

Last month, they turned down a tentative agreement with the university. 

March 8, 2023

