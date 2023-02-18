Temple, TUGSA reach tentative agreement, university says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University and the union representing graduate student workers have agreed to a tentative contract, the university said Friday night.

The Temple University Graduate Students Association (TUGSA) will present the contract for a ratification vote in the coming days, according to the university.

JUST IN | Temple University says it’s reached a tentative agreement with TUGSA.



Union members went on strike 1/31.

According to Ken Kaiser, Temple's senior vice president and chief operating officer, the tentative agreement includes "an increase to minima this year, a one-time payment effective this month, and increases to minima in the upcoming three academic years."

"We are pleased with the outcome and eager to welcome our students back to their teaching, research and studies," Kaiser said in the announcement.

In the announcement, Kaiser said TUGSA members would retain health coverage throughout the agreement.

The university said it would reimburse TUGSA members for health care costs and also reinstate tuition remission.

Kaiser said TUGSA also agreed to withdraw claims of unfair labor practices.

TUGSA members went on strike on Jan. 31.