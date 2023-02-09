TUGSA strike: Temple withdraws tuition remission, benefits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A strike continues on Temple University's campus involving graduate student workers. Within the last week, the Temple University Graduate Students Association (TUGSA) believes the university is acting out in retaliation.

Unionized graduate student workers are in their second week of picketing on campus. They say they've been working for a year without a contract.

It's a message only getting louder.

Hundreds of students and supporters, including Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, came together to speak out, asking for better working conditions, expanded benefits and a higher wage.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with two former TUGSA presidents Thursday.

"We currently make about $19,500 per year," Manasa Gopakumar said, "whereas the cost of living in Philadelphia is $38,000."

"My struggle to make ends meet in this city," Bethany Kosmicki said, "I have to pay rent. I have to pay my bills. I have to pay groceries, medical bills. I can't afford to do that on the current wages that I make at Temple University."

TUGSA says the university stopped their health benefits without notice, and some say they are even being threatened with deportation.

"This is not the U.S. I had envisioned in in my dreams," one member said, "nor the Temple University I believe in with all my heart."

On Wednesday, striking students received this email from Temple stating tuition remission is no longer available and those on strike have until early March to pay the total balance.

TUGSA shared a copy with CBS Philadelphia.

It reads:

"Dear Temple Student: As a result of your participation in the TUGSA strike, your tuition remission has been removed for the spring semester. You now owe the full balance listed in TUpay, which is due by Thursday, March 9. If your balance is not paid-in-full by the due date, you will be assessed a $100 late payment fee and a financial hold will be placed on your student account. This hold will prevent future registration. For your convenience, you can make payment online by clicking TUpay Student Account. Thank you,

The Bursar's Office"

"Temple, the country is watching you," Gopakumar said. "It's time for you to do the right thing, come to the table and give us a fair contract."

Temple University did not provide anyone to speak on camera. Instead, it released a statement claiming:

"Temple University values all the contributions its employees make to the community. We recognize that the university can only fulfill its mission with everyone doing their part. At the same time, the university cannot make concessions that would be economically unreasonable. On the contrary, Temple has settled contracts with two bargaining units in the past six months representing thousands of workers without controversy and through communication and engagement with those bargaining units. Temple University continues to hope for a resolution to current negotiations with the part-time workers represented by Temple University Graduate Students' Association (TUGSA) and has attended every bargaining session prepared to bargain in good faith for over a year. Temple came to negotiations with only one proposal: to increase wages. Temple has asked for no concessions. In the year since negotiations started, we've made salary proposals aligned with those accepted by other unions and with increases for full-time employees and we offered increased leave in response to the union's proposals. However, a year after their contract expired, TUGSA is still seeking 50% increases and free healthcare for all dependents. We know there is concern that TUGSA members who are not performing their duties have lost their benefits. However, it is important to remember that in accordance with Pennsylvania law, those TUGSA members who have chosen not to work and are on strike are no longer entitled to compensation and work-related benefits, including tuition remission. Without those benefits, they will be treated the same as every other enrolled student. Please note that only 120 people have elected to stop working, and around 550 TUGSA members continue to work and receive full pay, health benefits and tuition remission, which are part of their compensation packages. It is also important to note that TUGSA members received two written notices that failure to show up to work would result in the loss of their full compensation package. TUGSA members who want to return to work and get their benefits restored can do so immediately. They should contact their school/college to confirm their return to work and restore their benefits. Returning to work does not mean individuals cannot picket or voice their concerns. It just means they must work to earn compensation and benefits, like anyone else. Unfortunately, TUGSA has not given its members a chance to vote on the university's offer even though a significant majority of their members are rejecting the strike and choosing to report to work."

University representatives told CBS Philadelphia they hope to return to the bargaining table Friday.