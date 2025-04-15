More former, current Temple University students' visas revoked, TU president announces

Several more current and former Temple University students have had their visas revoked by the Department of State, the university announced Tuesday.

Temple University President John Fry said Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the student visas within the last week.

According to the announcement, the university's Office of Global Engagement is in contact with the community members, who are working with attorneys to figure out what's next.

Fry described the revocations as "unsettling" for the entire Temple University community, adding that the Office of Global Engagement is closely monitoring the situation.

"We deeply value all international members of our community, and we are committed to doing all we lawfully can to assist in circumstances like this," Fry said.

The current and former students who've had their visas revoked were not identified out of respect for their privacy.

The university president said there are still no reports of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection officers on campus. Temple's current ICE protocol protects university employees, students and clinical patients by requiring appropriate verification or authority from inquiring law enforcement.

According to the university, ICE agents are permitted in public spaces on campus but must have a warrant for private areas. ICE agents should also be directed to University Counsel, and any employee who receives a warrant, court order, or subpoena should send it to the Office of University Counsel.

This is the second time in April that the Department of State has interfered with the Temple University community.

It comes after Rubio said in late March that 300 student visas were revoked, claiming "we have a right" to rescind visas of students who participate in campus protests. The Trump administration's crackdown on students with visas and green cards has raised legal questions about due process and the First Amendment.

It's not known if the current and former Temple University students whose visas have been revoked participated in any campus protests.