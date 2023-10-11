Temple student helps raise money for residents, nonprofits on the frontlines in Gaza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Israeli immigrants in Philadelphia are coming together to raise money for residents and nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of the war in Gaza.

Temple University student Eden Ankri said she's barely slept the last few days, as her family back home in Israel sends her videos of destruction and photos of them huddled in a concrete stairwell following the surprise attack by Hamas.

"I've lost so many friends. I've lost so many relatives," Ankri said. "We've all lost so many people. I've missed three funerals."

She's raising money to buy protective gear and basic supplies for her friends who live in Southern Israel near the front lines in Gaza.

"I want to fight for my country even when I'm far away," Ankri said.

Meanwhile, restauranteur Michael Solomonv announced on Thursday, all of his restaurants' sales will go directly to the Israeli volunteer EMS service, Friends of United Hatzalah.