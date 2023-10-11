Four Philadelphia restaurants will give 100% proceeds to Israeli EMS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four restaurants in Philadelphia are giving 100% of their sales on Thursday, Oct. 12 to Israeli Emergency Medical Services as over 1,200 people, including at least 22 Americans, died in the Israel-Hamas war. It's reported the initial start of the conflict was last Saturday.
The four CookNSolo restaurants are owned by Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov.
Here are the four restaurants:
Zahav: 237 St James Pl in Society Hill
Goldie: 1911 Sansom Street in Center City
K'Far: 110 S 19th Street in Center City
Laser Wolf: 1301 N Howard Street in Fishtown
