Four Philadelphia restaurants will give 100% proceeds to Israeli EMS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four restaurants in Philadelphia are giving 100% of their sales on Thursday, Oct. 12 to Israeli Emergency Medical Services as over 1,200 people, including at least 22 Americans, died in the Israel-Hamas war. It's reported the initial start of the conflict was last Saturday.

The four CookNSolo restaurants are owned by Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov.

Here are the four restaurants:

Zahav: 237 St James Pl in Society Hill

Goldie: 1911 Sansom Street in Center City

K'Far: 110 S 19th Street in Center City

Laser Wolf: 1301 N Howard Street in Fishtown

