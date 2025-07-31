Temple University Police rescue several pets from hot car in North Philadelphia

Temple University Police rescue several pets from hot car in North Philly

Last week, Temple University Police rescued several pets that were trapped inside a car in North Philadelphia after being alerted by a good Samaritan.

Corinthia Johnson, who is also a neighborhood block captain, noticed seven dogs and a cat inside a parked car on 13th and Jefferson streets on a 90-plus degree day, so she called Temple police for help.

"I was very concerned as I have dogs of my own and I wanted to make sure the dogs were OK," Arashdeep Bawa, a Temple police officer, said.

When officers arrived, they were able to unlock the vehicle and take the animals to ACCT Philly.

On Thursday afternoon, Johnson got the chance to meet and thank the officers who came to the rescue.

"I am so thankful that Temple police showed up," Johnson said.

Johnson said she's grateful for Temple police and all that they do.

"They're my angels, and they always seem to show up," she said. "I appreciate Temple University, I really do."

Some of the dogs and the cat taken to ACCT Philly need to be adopted.

ACCT Philly said a pair of shih tzus need to be adopted together. Their names are Sky and Winter.

The cat, named Sunny, also needs a home. Three dogs were taken to rescues, and two dogs have already been adopted.