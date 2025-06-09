Teen football star paralyzed after Brooklyn Park shooting recounts what happened

Michael Blidi Jr. was a star outside linebacker at his central Pennsylvania high school.

He's from a football family. His brother, Philip Blidi, was recently signed by the Tennessee Titans.

As for Blidi Jr., he had a scholarship to play football at an Iowa community college, but his football hopes were put in serious jeopardy on May 29, while living with his dad in the Twin Cities.

"I just thought my son was dying," said Michael's dad, Michael Blidi Sr.

Blidi Jr. was shot in the abdomen, in the early morning hours, on the steps outside his Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home.

"I just heard him, 'Dad, dad, dad, dad' and I went downstairs, and he was on the floor bleeding profusely," said Blidi Sr.

Blidi Sr. said his son was shot in his spine.

"The doctor came to me and said, 'He's not going to walk again,' and that broke my heart," said Blidi Sr.

Court documents said what started as an altercation during a basketball game at a park ended in gun violence just a few days later.

According to the criminal complaint, men wearing ski masks drove by Blidi Jr.'s home. One of the men fired a shot before fleeing the scene.

Brooklyn Park police arrested one man whom they believe helped the shooters. Police tell WCCO they are still investigating.

"I look and I see a car that doesn't really look familiar, and I see people hop out with like ski masks on, and I just heard a loud sound and I felt myself drop," said Blidi Jr.

After he was shot, Blidi Jr. said he screamed for help and couldn't feel his legs. He is still recovering in the hospital and working on physical therapy, hoping to someday walk and play football once again.

With an uncertain future, Blidi Sr. said he's just thankful his son is still alive.

"We'll hope that this turns out for the best," said Blidi Sr.