Teen facing charges for killing newborn baby in Philadelphia, DA says

A teen is facing charges after allegedly killing her newborn baby shortly after giving birth at a home in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office said Tuesday.

Police found the baby's body in an apartment Saturday in Northern Liberties, authorities said. Initial reports from Philadelphia police stated the infant may have sustained puncture wounds. However, officials have not said the cause of death.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, faces charges including voluntary manslaughter, possessing an instrument of a crime, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office "looks forward to receiving additional expert and other reports" to clarify what happened, and the charges could change as the investigation continues, a statement from the DA's office said.

"What is clear now is that this heartbreaking incident constitutes criminal homicide and other criminal charges. More clarity is needed on this teenage girl's mental state both before and shortly after childbirth, when the crimes occurred," Krasner said in the statement.