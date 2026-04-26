Infant found dead inside Northern Liberties apartment, Philadelphia police say

An infant was found dead inside a Northern Liberties apartment Saturday, Philadelphia police said.

Police said officers responded to the residence on the 1100 block of North American Street at around 12:52 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead by a medic on the scene at 1:08 p.m., according to police.

The infant may have sustained puncture wounds, but the official cause of death is pending an examination by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

The death is under investigation.