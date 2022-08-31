Teachers, school administrators get free hot coffee at Wawa throughout September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is looking to keep teachers caffeinated as they head back to the classroom to educate the minds of our youth. The popular convenient store is bringing back its month-long Cheers to the Classrooms celebration starting September 1.

Teachers and school administration will be able to receive a free any-size hot coffee through September 30. All you have to do is share you work at a school when you get to the register to receive the offer.

Wawas across the Mid-Atlantic Operating Area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia are participating in the celebration.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!"

Wawa is also partnering with Donor's Choose to help teachers in need of additional funding. Donor's Choose is an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies and support.

Wawa says they have designated $50,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area.

Teachers can submit a project and schools that meet Wawa's funding criteria could receive matching funds. Click here for more details.