Parasocial relationships: the psychology behind fans' fascination with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

The psychology behind fans' fascination with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Excitement and rejoicing continue over the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Millions of strangers are wrapped up in their love story.

The question is why?

Psychologists say this is about something called parasocial relationships, feeling close to a stranger. Swift has helped foster that because she shares personal feelings in her music.

It's the relationship that's captivated the country. Swift and Kelce have made their engagement official, posting their pictures on social media.

Many fans are celebrating the enchanted moment for two people who most have never met.

"There has been an online tidal wave of congratulations, text messages, excitement, and it has to do with sharing this collective experience of an engagement," said Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Psychologists say you don't have to have direct experience with something to feel it deeply. Since many fans grew up listening to Swift, they can relate to her, and after years of singing about love, it seems she's finally found it.

"It gives people hope that if they believe and have experienced heartbreak, they too can experience an engagement or a fairy tale ending that they are hoping for," said Albers.

It's what psychologists call a parasocial relationship, a one-sided connection to someone you don't know, and social media aided the fan fascination.

"In this case, they announced the engagement on Instagram in the same way that a friend would," said Albers. "Our brains don't distinguish between a friend's post and a celebrity's."

So now we're all sharing in the Taylor-Travis love story.