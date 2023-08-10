Taylor Swift announces "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is "on its way": "My most favorite re-record I've ever done"

Fans have been patiently waiting for another "Taylor's Version" recording – and now, it's not just in their wildest dreams. Berks County native and Eagles fan Taylor Swift announced on Wednesday during her final Eras Tour show in Los Angeles that her version of the album "1989" is just months away from coming out.

"Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music," she told her fans at SoFi Stadium, according to People. "The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced ... that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100% behind me ... I will never stop thanking you for that."

Then came the big news.

"There's something I've been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously, embarrassingly long time. And instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, revealing a massive album banner on the screen behind her. The announcement was met with deafening screams and cheers from those who had been waiting for the next installment of her re-recordings.

Shortly after the news was announced at the concert, Swift confirmed the details on her social media accounts.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you soon," she wrote, saying the album is one that "changed my life in countless ways."

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane," she wrote. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/TAS23

So just when is Taylor Swift's new album coming out? October 27, she says, and it's already available for pre-order.

Swift has been on a mission since 2019 to re-record her first six albums so that she owns the rights. That journey started after talent agent Scooter Braun got the rights to her originally recorded albums after his company acquired the Big Machine Label Group, the owner of those albums. Swift previously said she had no idea of the deal until "it was announced to the world," and because of that, she never had the chance to buy back her music.

Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, disputed Swift's account about how she found out about the deal. But that didn't stop her telling "CBS Sunday Morning" that same year that she would "absolutely" be redoing her past music.

So far, Swift has released half of those six albums – "Fearless," "Red" and "Speak Now" – all of which come with the "Taylor's Version" title. After "1989," which originally came out in 2014, is released in October, the remaining albums will be her debut 2006 album "Taylor Swift" and 2017's "Reputation."

Along with the original songs, re-recorded, the albums have come with "from the vault" tracks that were never released, as well as new album art.