Tap water still safe to drink despite salty taste, New Jersey American Water says

New Jersey American Water says residents may notice a salty taste in their tap water, but there isn't cause for alarm.

The company said Saturday that an active winter weather season has led to an increased use of salt and brine on roads, which washes away into drainage systems.

The influx of brine and salt in the waterways causes higher concentrations of sodium and chloride in the source water, NJAM said, which is exacerbated by ongoing statewide drought conditions and lower reservoir and water levels. The result is a salty taste in your tap water, which typically goes way once road salt applications and associated runoff from snow melt stop.

"We are continuing to monitor water quality at the source and throughout our systems and can confirm that the water we're providing to customers continues to meet primary drinking water quality standards," said Ben Morris, Vice President of Operations for New Jersey American Water. "This issue is not unique to New Jersey American Water, but part of a larger statewide issue, as confirmed in our communications with the NJDEP. We will continue to work closely with our neighboring water systems and the NJDEP to keep our customers informed."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says higher concentrations of sodium and chloride in water during winter weather events don't pose a health concern for most people when compared to other sources of sodium in an average person's diet. However, residents with health concerns and people on a sodium-restricted diet, may want to contact their healthcare provider if they have questions.