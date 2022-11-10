Tankie's Tavern marks 247th birthday of US Marine Corps
PHILADELPLHIA (CBS) - Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps! A South Philadelphia bar is throwing a party Thursday to celebrate the day.
Tankie's Tavern kicked off the celebration at 10 a.m. with a number of American flags.
There is special food, beer, and apparel packages to honor the marines.
It has been a tradition for the tavern for at least four decades.
