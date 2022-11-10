Tankie's Tavern marks 247th birthday of US Marine Corps

Tankie's Tavern in South Philadelphia celebrates 247th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

Tankie's Tavern in South Philadelphia celebrates 247th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

Tankie's Tavern in South Philadelphia celebrates 247th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

PHILADELPLHIA (CBS) - Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps! A South Philadelphia bar is throwing a party Thursday to celebrate the day.

Tankie's Tavern kicked off the celebration at 10 a.m. with a number of American flags.

Happy Birthday MARINES! Come join us at Tankie's Tavern in celebrating the Marines birthday today! Located at 10th &... Posted by Tankie's Tavern on Thursday, November 10, 2022



There is special food, beer, and apparel packages to honor the marines.

It has been a tradition for the tavern for at least four decades.