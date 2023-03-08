Philly woman hopes to inspire next generation of Black florists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Flower show attracts some of the best floral artists in the world, including some from right here in Philadelphia.

"It's a dream come true, you know. I am from Philadelphia," Tanesha Sample, owner of Tissarose, said.

Among the dozens of dazzling displays at this year's Philadelphia Flower Show, this one has a special meaning.

"We have the barrels, and it shows how many years each of us had been together during our floral. And if you see right here in the middle, the colors come together," Sample said.

It's called "United Through our Pour" and it was created by members of Black Girl Florists, a national group dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black female florists.

Sample helped work on the exhibit and has felt the group's benefits firsthand.

"It makes me feel empowered," Sample said. "It shows unity, how we can come together and work together as one. Although we have our separate businesses, we came together collectively to create this beautiful display right here today."

Sample's story is an inspirational one. Last year, she decided to ditch her career in cosmetology for a future in floristry.

"Really, really scary to tell you the truth. I had to step out on faith and just remain patient and not give up," Sample said. "I put that aside to go after my dream. I know it seems like, 'What? You're not going to do hair anymore? But I really wanted to pursue something, I took a chance, and now I'm here."

Sample is now the proud owner of Tissarose, her own Philadelphia-based flower business, creating beautiful bouquets for every occasion.

"Flowers really heal the hearts of many," Sample said. "It just makes people feel so good and makes us feel happy and bring on so many different emotions."

She's hoping her story and success at the Philadelphia Flower Show will help inspire the next generation of budding, Black female florists.

"Never give up on your dreams. They won't happen overnight, but they will happen eventually. Never give up," Sample said.