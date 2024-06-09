Watch CBS News
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Tacony Creek in Juniata Park, Philadelphia police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy died after he was pulled from the Tacony Creek in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section on Sunday night, police said. 

The incident happened in the area of the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police. 

Police said medics arrived on the scene and took the 9-year-old to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. Police didn't specify what led to the 9-year-old ending up in the creek. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 8:39 PM EDT

