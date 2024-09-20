Here's where you can find swimming lessons for children on autism spectrum

The summer swim season is pretty much over but water safety is a year-round concern for families with children, especially those on the autism spectrum.

Doctors say it's important, considering that drowning is the number one cause of death for children with autism.

The D'agostinos worry about their 3-year-old daughter Daniella. Like many other kids with autism, she's drawn to bodies of water.

"We knew having her learn to swim was critical because I don't know if she's going to jump the pool fence or get in the lake," mother Jana D'agostino said.

Her parents were worried traditional swimming lessons wouldn't work.

"My only hesitation was just if she was going to listen or not," D'agostino said.

They enrolled her in swimming lessons specialized for children on the spectrum that focus on survival skills in the water.

"She falls in, she's gonna know exactly what to do. She's going to turn around, kick, and reach, and she's gonna go up to that wall and hold and wait for us," instructor Erin Cates said.

The National Autism Association says the drowning rate for kids with autism is 160 times greater than for other children.

It's in part due to something called autism elopement, which is when children run or wander away from caregivers.

Most drownings occur in a backyard swimming pool and nearly 1 in 3 parents of a child with autism reports they've had close calls.

"This is as important as a car seat. Make it a priority," instructor Mindy York said.

Experts say swimming lessons are important for all children. Children with autism usually need more specialized sessions.

The National Autism Association has a list of YMCAs offering swim lessons for special needs.