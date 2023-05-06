Suspect in custody after shooting involving Vineland officer

Digital Brief: Friday, May 5 2023 (AM)

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey police officer shoots a man who, officials say, was armed with a knife and wounded another person. Vineland police were called to East Birch Street Friday morning and say they encountered a man with a knife.

The prosecutor's office says the man ran at an officer and the officer fired two shots.

The man is said to be in stable condition.

He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The other victim was treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.