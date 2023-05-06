Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after shooting involving Vineland officer

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Friday, May 5 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Friday, May 5 2023 (AM) 02:40

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey police officer shoots a man who, officials say, was armed with a knife and wounded another person. Vineland police were called to East Birch Street Friday morning and say they encountered a man with a knife.

The prosecutor's office says the man ran at an officer and the officer fired two shots.

The man is said to be in stable condition.

He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The other victim was treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 10:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.