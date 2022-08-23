Police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in the shooting of a block captain in Germantown last week. Police say four men were involved in the theft of a catalytic converter on Pomona Street on Aug. 17 just before 4 a.m.

As the offenders fled the scene, they were confronted by the vehicle's owner and the 52-year-old block captain.

One suspect brandished a semi-automatic firearm equipped with a laser sight and shot the witness once in the chest.

Two of the suspects fled in a silver sedan and the other two suspects fled on foot on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue towards Washington Lane.

The victim was initially in critical condition at the hospital, but at last check, he was placed in stable condition and expected to survive.

The suspects are described as four Black men wearing masks, between the ages of 20 and 30.