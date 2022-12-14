Watch CBS News
Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

Dec. 14, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.

The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 3:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

