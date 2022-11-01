Watch CBS News
Shooting in Fairhill leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood. The gunfire happened on the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say the other two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, are in critical condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

October 31, 2022

