Shooting in Fairhill leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood. The gunfire happened on the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police say the other two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, are in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
