Dogs cool off at Pennsylvania pool for pets amid heat wave

Animal welfare advocates in the Philadelphia area are starting to get calls about hot pet emergencies. This record-breaking heat wave is dangerous for people and pets alike.

Skyler, an 11-year-old lab, knows just where to go to escape the heat.

She loves the pool at the Surf Dog Swim Spa in Abington, Pennsylvania.

Marie Sankus, who has three labs, said swimming is a big part of her strategy for keeping the dogs safe in the heat.

"You gotta be so careful with walking them on asphalt or the pavement," Sankus said. "If it's too hot for your feet, it's too hot for their paws. That's why I go early in the morning, late in the evening for walks."

But here, she has no worries about the heat.

"We're air conditioned," said Jim Mosteller, of the Surf Dog Swim Spa. "The water is cool in the pool. Usually it's warm, I cooled it down for this heat wave."

Mosteller said his swim spa is a healthy way for dogs to cool off and get some exercise

"They're building every muscle in their body, they're stretching every tendon, but the biggest thing is their respiratory system, they're working out," Mosteller said.

It costs $75 for 30 minutes.

And for dogs who don't have access to a pool, being outside in the heat is dangerous. Just like people, pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"If your dog is at a respiratory rate of 100 … where they are just (panting) as fast as they can, and that tongue is as far out of their mouth as they can, you gotta stop," said veterinarian Dr. Seth Shirey.

Veterinarians say it's best to keep pets inside air conditioning and make sure they have enough water to drink or swim in.