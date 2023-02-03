Super Bowl LVII: Bucks County shop celebrates Eagles history

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.

Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.

Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP.

"We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.

The father-son duo says they search far and wide for old-school sports items you can't find anywhere else.

Meet this father-son duo who are running a Bucks County sports shop and why they say their vintage Eagles clothes are one-of-a-kind classics on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hdaXJUjOxX — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 3, 2023

JP Lutz was wearing a retro Zubaz print hat, which celebrates the 1990s.

There are also photos of Eagles players from way back, like one from the 1960s.

"There's always a market for people who want unique items," JP Lutz said.

Many of these one-of-kind pieces are found at thrift stores, antique stores and yard sales.

"I'm always on the hunt," Jim Lutz said. "And tomorrow, I don't care how cold it is, I'll be out somewhere looking for stuff."

But if you're looking for newer Eagles swag that's still offbeat, take a look at the website: www.welcometouglyville.com.

"I call it the decimation collection," owner Kariem Young said.

Young of Philadelphia sells T-shirts and sweatshirts showing an Eagles player stepping on a mound of crushed football helmets from all the teams that lost to the Birds.

And on the back?

"A list marked off of all the teams that we defeated," Young said. "Of course, as we get down to New York, we got it twice."

Young's Eagles-inspired clothes are different than the Lutzs' vintage swag, but both are rooting for the Birds.