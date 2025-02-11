Philadelphia police identify suspects arrested during Super Bowl LIX celebrations; more sought

The city of Philadelphia erupted into celebratory passion Sunday night after the Eagles secured their second Super Bowl win in franchise history in New Orleans after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

In typical Philadelphia fashion, fans flooded city streets ranging from Center City to Northeast Philly. However, some of the excitement turned into chaotic celebrations. On Tuesday, Philadelphia police released the names of the people they arrested in the hours following Super Bowl LIX.

Around 11:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Market Street, Terry Kinard, 26, was arrested after he spit on a Philadelphia Fire Department Medic Unit worker and hit them in the head. The 26-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and harassment, according to police.

About 25 minutes later on the 1400 block of JFK Boulevard, John Kasianczuk, 44, was arrested for assaulting a police officer. Kasianczuk was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass.

According to police, three more people were arrested within minutes of each other. At 12:25, Paul Aguilera, 28, was arrested after he was caught swinging a flag pole at overhead electrical wires on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue, trying to knock them down. The 28-year-old was charged with possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest, and disorderly conduct hazard. Five minutes later, Tyler Roach, 30, was arrested and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on the 3500 block of Cottman Avenue.

Also at 12:30 a.m., 18-year-old Destiney Paramore was arrested after she drove a black Acura onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting people on the street and police at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue. Police said they saw Paramore do donuts at the intersection of Broad and Ellsworth Street. After disregarding police's efforts to get her to stop and almost hitting more pedestrians on Broad Street, Paramore was arrested on the 1000 block of South Broad Street and the car was towed.

Paramore is charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing a police officer, yielding to a pedestrian sidewalk and reckless driving.

Just before 1:30 a.m., 21-year-old Anonio Kizzia refused to leave the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue after being asked by police. He then tried to swing at an officer but didn't make contact. Kizzia was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct-fighting.

Police said just after 2 a.m., Teairah Tate, 33, was swinging her arms around wildly when she hit a police officer with her arm. Tate was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.

After refusing to clear the area around 2:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Arch Street, Brandon Thompson threw a liquid at a police officer's face. Thompson was charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct-fighting.

Philadelphia police are also asking for the public's help identifying multiple people caught on camera tearing down and vandalizing traffic lights near Juniper and Market streets. If you recognize any of the people shown in the video linked above, you're asked to call 911 or submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477)