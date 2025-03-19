Energy Transfer begins drilling recovery wells on Pennsylvania street after fuel leak sparked water, air safety concerns

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of a jet fuel pipeline leak in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania.

Energy Transfer, the parent company of Sunoco, began drilling recovery wells in the front yard of a house it purchased on Spencer Road in Washington Crossing on Wednesday. Crews installed sound barriers to block the noise Tuesday.

The wells are designed to remove petroleum from the groundwater after an underground pipe cracked and tainted six homeowners' wells in the Bucks County neighborhood.

Kristine Wojnovich owns one of those six homes. Even though the pipeline leak was repaired within two days, Wojnovich said testing shows her tap water is still contaminated.

"For our well, we are still accumulating jet fuel every day," Wojnovich said. "They're coming and measuring. We get at least an inch, probably an inch every day that they're taking out."

A new worry for Wojnovich is air quality. She said she found out on March 15 that tests detected the presence of jet fuel vapors in her house.

"We're having air quality issues that are below the DEP limit, but they've been described to me as very concerning," Wojnovich said.

The drilling comes as state and federal officials are seeking to understand the full scope of the disaster. Residents like Naomi Robinson fear the contamination is widespread.

"Every morning, when I turn on the water, it's a concern of mine," Robinson said. "Is it my turn to smell fuel and taste it in my water?"

Officials warn the cleanup could take years. Residents are demanding clean water, thorough monitoring and a full remediation. They also want the pipeline shut down.

"It's definitely an environmental crisis and it's really disrupting the residents here in Mount Eyre Manor," Upper Makefield homeowner Melissa Tenzer said. "It was a safe place and now we're worried every day about our water, about our health and about our families."

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has opened a criminal investigation into the jet fuel pipeline leak, press secretary Brett Hambright confirmed.