Bucks County, Pennsylvania, residents sound alarm after jet fuel leaked into drinking water

Bucks County residents affected by a jet fuel pipeline leak in Upper Makefield Township packed a second emergency meeting Thursday night at Sol Feinstone Elementary School.

"This is a crisis; we are in a crisis," said Yvette Taylor, chair of the Upper Makefield Township board of supervisors.

Sunoco discovered the leak on Jan. 31. Federal investigators with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration say the 105-mile pipeline carries petroleum products from the Twin Oaks terminal in Aston, Delaware County, to the Newark terminal in North Jersey.

Energy Transfer, Sunoco's parent company, says it replaced the damaged section. The pipeline was returned to service on Feb. 2. The company said it also conducted 127 water samples with an additional 102 tests pending. Representatives were on hand as residents spoke.

"When my well was finally inspected by Sunoco, 12.35 feet of jet fuel was found on it," Kristine Wojnovich said.

Wojnovich was one of six homeowners whose wells were tainted. She is one of many who believe the leak went undetected for at least 16 months and that the threat is far from over.

"Four weeks after Energy Transfer finally located the pipeline jet fuel leak and said that it was repaired, you should know that my well is still accumulating jet fuel," she said.

"It wasn't until a few of us put the pieces together that the alarm bells went off," Daniel Lahart said.

Lahart organized a grassroots effort as concerns escalated. He and many others are now calling for the pipeline to be shut down as the investigation continues.

"Eighty percent of leaks in the United States get detected by homeowners that have wells that detect the leak, not the provider of that line, so people need to care. Even if you're on public water, this pipeline or others could be leaking in your area," he said.

Another township meeting is scheduled for March 13.