6 homes affected by Pennsylvania jet fuel pipeline leak, but residents worry it's worse than reported

6 homes affected by jet fuel pipeline leak in Bucks County, but residents worry it's worse

Residents of Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, expressed continued concerns and frustration over the ongoing jet fuel pipeline leak at a fifth public meeting Tuesday evening. Many attendees voiced unease about the spill's impact on their water supply, and the transparency of the response efforts.

"I imagine the anguish every time you use your water," one resident shared during public comment. "You're feeding your family, giving water to your dogs, brushing your teeth, showering, every single use is now being questioned."

Sunoco Energy Transfer representatives presented an update on their response efforts, noting that water testing had been completed at 317 homes. The company reported that six homes were affected by the spill, with 65 gallons of jet fuel recovered from local wells. However, many residents challenged these findings, alleging that the true impact of the spill has been underreported.

"We have neighbors who smell gas in the water, but all the tests come back undetected," Andrea Moise, a township resident, said. "It's clear we don't have the right test."

Other homeowners questioned the timeline of the leak, with some claiming it could have been ongoing for more than a year.

"At a minimum, this has been going on for 16 months, if not longer, because that's when the first wells detected it," Upper Makefield resident Dan Lahart said.

In response to the public's concerns, the township board brought in a geologist and officials from the Environmental Protection Agency to assist with water contamination questions. However, Sunoco representatives refused to participate in a Q&A session, citing that attorneys would handle all communications with the community.

Despite the company's efforts to update residents on their soil, air and water testing, as well as geophysical investigations, many remain dissatisfied with the lack of transparency. A final report on these investigations is still pending.

Next steps include the start of recovery well drilling, which is scheduled for next week. However, residents remain unsettled by what they perceive as insufficient action.

"We're not going to go quiet, and we're not going away," a resident said.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has announced an investigation into potential environmental crimes related to the incident.

The next public meeting will be a tele-town hall on March 27.